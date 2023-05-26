Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Children’s Place updated its Q2 guidance to ($2.20)-($2.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.50 EPS.
Children’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of PLCE stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $57.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place
About Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.
