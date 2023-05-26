Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Children’s Place updated its Q2 guidance to ($2.20)-($2.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.50 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

About Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 76,723 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

