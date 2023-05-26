Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

CVX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.14. 3,720,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.69. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $292.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.