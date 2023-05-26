Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

