Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 94 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $10.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $531.29. 399,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.32 and its 200-day moving average is $554.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

