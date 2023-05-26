Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 6,097 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,974 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,651,000 after acquiring an additional 718,750 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 240.2% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 913,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 645,079 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 570.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after buying an additional 450,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $46.64. 783,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

