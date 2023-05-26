Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.86. 1,162,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

