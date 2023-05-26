Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $902,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. 1,163,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

