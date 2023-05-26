Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 283,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,189. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $193.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

