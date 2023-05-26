Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.8 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.52. 1,262,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

