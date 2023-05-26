Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.11. 112,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,620. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

