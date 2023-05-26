Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $153,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,680. The firm has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

