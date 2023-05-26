Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $94.22. The stock had a trading volume of 728,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,354. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

