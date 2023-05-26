Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Down 84.5% in May

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Charlie’s Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of Charlie’s stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 311,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Charlie’s has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
Charlie’s Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charlie’s (CHUC)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.