Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Down 84.5% in May

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Charlie’s Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Charlie’s stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 311,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Charlie’s has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

