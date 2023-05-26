Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Down 78.7% in May

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director David Martin Poppe acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 33.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in Central Securities by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Central Securities by 72.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CET traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,798. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

