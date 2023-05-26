Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.19

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.19 and traded as low as C$15.25. Celestica shares last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 243,344 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.18.

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.67 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.8330275 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

