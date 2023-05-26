Cassia Cearley Sells 10,000 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cassia Cearley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Cassia Cearley sold 5,000 shares of Icosavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $38,750.00.

Icosavax Stock Performance

Shares of ICVX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 107,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,981. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $385.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Icosavax

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 716.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Icosavax by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Icosavax in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icosavax in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

