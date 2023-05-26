Cartica Management LLC Has $13.54 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cartica Management LLC grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Globant comprises approximately 7.3% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $180.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,070. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.41.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

