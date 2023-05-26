CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in May

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the April 30th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLDHF remained flat at C$0.83 during trading hours on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83.
CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile
