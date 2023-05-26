Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Capital & Regional Stock Up 0.4 %

CAL stock traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 58.33 ($0.73). The company had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.23. The company has a market capitalization of £98.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,944.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67 ($0.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Capital & Regional Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

