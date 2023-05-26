Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.19

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.19 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.64). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.63), with a volume of 4,046,769 shares traded.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Trading Up 5.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.41. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -525.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Insider Activity at Capital & Counties Properties PLC

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($77,114.43). 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

