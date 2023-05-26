Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 119,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

