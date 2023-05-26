Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading Down 0.1%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.80 and last traded at C$23.80. 556 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$23.82.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.70.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

