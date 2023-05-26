Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.53

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.53 and traded as high as C$49.34. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$48.70, with a volume of 216,802 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.69.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.