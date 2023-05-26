Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.66

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.66 and traded as high as C$11.30. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$11.23, with a volume of 5,312 shares.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.67. The firm has a market cap of C$379.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.44.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$4.76. The company had revenue of C$116.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Announces Dividend

About Canacol Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

(Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.