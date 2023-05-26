Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.66

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.66 and traded as high as C$11.30. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$11.23, with a volume of 5,312 shares.
Canacol Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.67. The firm has a market cap of C$379.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.44.
Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$4.76. The company had revenue of C$116.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Canacol Energy Announces Dividend
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
