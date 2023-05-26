Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CFWFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock remained flat at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

