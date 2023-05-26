Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 507.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 243.0 days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
Shares of CADLF remained flat at $4.35 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $4.46.
About Cadeler A/S
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadeler A/S (CADLF)
