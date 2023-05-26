Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 507.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 243.0 days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CADLF remained flat at $4.35 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

