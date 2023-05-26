Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Short Interest Up 511.1% in May

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TDSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.02. 10,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,468. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

