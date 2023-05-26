Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDSE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 2,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $24.07.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

