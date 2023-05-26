C&C Group plc (CCR) to Issue Dividend of €0.04 on July 21st

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
C&C Group Stock Down 1.1 %
C&C Group stock opened at GBX 140.20 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 125.54 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 211 ($2.62). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 432.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £550.96 million, a P/E ratio of 94,533.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
