Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.25. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 40,665 shares.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$30.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

