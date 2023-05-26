Build Bond Innovation ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BFIX)

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0851 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BFIX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Institutional Trading of Build Bond Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Build Bond Innovation ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.05% of Build Bond Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Build Bond Innovation ETF

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

