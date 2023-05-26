BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.27.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

