BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.27.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BSQUARE
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.