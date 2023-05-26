Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

