Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,025 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. 1623 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 62,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,768,000 after purchasing an additional 96,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

BR traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,702. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $3,134,267. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Stories

