Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading Down 2.9%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 45.84 and last traded at 45.93. Approximately 151,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 278,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at 47.29.

The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of 42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.80.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

