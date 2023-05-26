Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Target Price at GBX 2,121

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,121 ($26.38).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.11) to GBX 2,295 ($28.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.36) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,388 ($29.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,020.34, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($23.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.36). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,272.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,200.59.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

