Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $799,624.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,303,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,071,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 553,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,962. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.