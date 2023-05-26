Boeing (LON:BOE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.65

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 198.65 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 201.05 ($2.50). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.48), with a volume of 4,367 shares trading hands.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.95.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

