BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the April 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

DSM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 85,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,793. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

