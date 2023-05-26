BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the April 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
DSM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 85,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,793. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.