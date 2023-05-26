BNB Price Reaches $307.00 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $307.00 or 0.01146329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $47.85 billion and approximately $486.05 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,857,417 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,857,544.3914316. The last known price of BNB is 303.05234946 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1412 active market(s) with $379,201,347.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.