BNB Price Reaches $307.00 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $307.00 or 0.01146329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $47.85 billion and approximately $486.05 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,857,417 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."
Buying and Selling BNB
