BMO Capital Markets Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $160.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTWO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.46.

Shares of TTWO opened at $136.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

