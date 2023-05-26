B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $481.43

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 481.43 ($5.99) and traded as high as GBX 489.70 ($6.09). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 465.70 ($5.79), with a volume of 2,597,425 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.72) to GBX 545 ($6.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.73) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.03) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 476.43 ($5.93).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 453.99.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.