Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Down 1.2%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.92. 23,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 29,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $168.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial Banking segment makes loans to and generates deposits from individuals and businesses.

