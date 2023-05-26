Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 189,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,215. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 167,409 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,835,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,710 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,185,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,109,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.