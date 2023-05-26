Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 189,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,215. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.