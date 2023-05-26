BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 34,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,772. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

