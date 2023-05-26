BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.43) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.42) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 192.14 ($2.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

