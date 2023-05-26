BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 434.4% from the April 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.51. 29,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 289,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

