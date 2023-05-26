BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 434.4% from the April 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.51. 29,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $14.13.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
