BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Cut to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

NYSE BJ opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

