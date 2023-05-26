Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.32

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $21.32 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00122732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00031400 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

