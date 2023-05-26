BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Up to $19.32

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $19.80. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 85,784 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insider Activity

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $40,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,854 shares of company stock worth $2,083,524 over the last 90 days. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Featured Stories

